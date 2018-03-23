Azerbaijani citizen arrested in Georgia for jewelry smuggling attempt
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani citizen was arrested on the border with Georgia for an attempt to smuggle 40 kilograms of gold and silver jewelry from Turkey to Georgia, Azerbaijani APA reports.
36 kilograms of gold and 4 kilograms of silver were found in his car.
The total value of the gold was estimated 821, 2 thousand USD and that of the silver 8.000 USD.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
