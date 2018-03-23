Trump, Erdogan hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 22, the White House said.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to reaffirm the importance of strong relations between the United States and Turkey, as NATO Allies and strategic partners, and to exchange views on regional developments. The two leaders committed to continue efforts to intensify cooperation on shared strategic challenges and to address the concerns of both countries that affect the bilateral relations”, the White House said.

