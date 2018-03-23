Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 March

Turkish military aircraft crashes during training flight


YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish military aircraft has crashed near the settlement of Nevşehir during a training flight, Anadolu reported citing a statement of the military.

The pilot has been killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration