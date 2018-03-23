Turkish military aircraft crashes during training flight
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish military aircraft has crashed near the settlement of Nevşehir during a training flight, Anadolu reported citing a statement of the military.
The pilot has been killed in the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
