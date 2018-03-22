Government considers urgent Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government considered urgent the bill on ratifying the ‘Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia, on the one hand, and the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states, on the other hand’, reports Armenpress.

The decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet meeting.

During today’s session the government approved the aforementioned bill and submitted it to the Parliament for ratification.

Earlier chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan announced that Armenia plans to ratify the agreement in April.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan