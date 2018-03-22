Turkish giant Dogan Holding sold to Erdogan’s confidant

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Dogan holding, the largest media group of Turkey, will from now on operate at the behest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Dogan Holding was sold to Demiroren Holding, a Turkish congolomerate with a chairman happening to be Erdogan’s friend – Erdogan Demiroren.

Turkish newspaper Cumhurriyet reported the news stressing that from now on the “one man, one voice” principle will function in the country, taking into account that the Turkish president is silencing his critics.

The deal was made for 890 million USD. Dogan Holding include the widely distributed newspapers Hurriyet, Posta, Kanal D TV, CNN Turk, Dogan news agency and others.

Many have expressed concern over this deal in terms of media freedom, because this move is shifting a significant part of popular media outlets under governmental control.

Doğan Holding is amongst the biggest conglomerates in Turkey operating in the energy, media, industry, trade, insurance and tourism industries.

