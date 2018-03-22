‘Don’t think we’re in an easy group in Nations League’ – Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal, says he is happy to once again be awarded the Footballer of the Year title in Armenia.

“It is always pleasant to be the first, and I won’t deny and I will say that today also I received this award with great pleasure. I will try to be the first in the coming years also – by respecting my teammates. We have many talented and strong players in the national team, and it is due to them that I am able to become stronger,” Mkhitaryan told reporters.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan also commented on the participation in the UEFA Nations League.

“We still have 5 months time, a lot can change until then. We must be able to take the maximum out of the upcoming friendly matches. The official matches are more interesting than the friendly matches. It will be a big experience for us. Don’t think that we are in a easy group in the Nations League. There are no strong or weak opponents in today’s football. We will do everything to get out with honor”.

Armenia will face Estonia March 24 and Lithuania March 27 in friendly matches in Yerevan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan