Parliament to convene extraordinary session on March 23

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The government will propose the Speaker of the parliament to convene an extraordinary session on March 23, at 11:00, Armenpress reports.

A respective decision on this matter was adopted during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The session agenda will cover issues on making changes and amendments in the laws on State awards and honorary titles, Referendum, State fee, TV and radio, Criminal Procedure Code and etc.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan