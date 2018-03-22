Germany deports 50 Georgian nationals

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. 50 Georgian nationals have been deported from Germany on March 21 for violating visa regime regulations, Imedi TV said.

According to the report German authorities plan to deport another group of Georgian citizens next month.

15 Georgians were deported last week from Austria.

Earlier in February, North Rhine-Westphalia, a state in Germany, demanded to suspend the visa waiver regime between the EU and Georgia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan