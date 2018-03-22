LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.69% to $2079.00, copper price down by 1.55% to $6712.50, lead price up by 1.36% to $2380.00, nickel price down by 1.66% to $13325.00, tin price down by 0.62% to $20700.00, zinc price down by 0.54% to $3225.50, molybdenum price up by 2.17% to $23500.00, cobalt price up by 5.52% to $95500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.