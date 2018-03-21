Parliament Speaker Babloyan holds farewell meeting with Italy’s Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on March 21 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Giovanni Ricciulli on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan highly appreciated the Ambassador’s activity in developing the Armenian-Italian relations.

He said Italy is an exemplary country in terms of democracy and parliamentary governance.

Ara Babloyan attached importance to the presence of the Armenian community in Italy and the role of close cultural ties between the two countries in deepening the inter-state relations.

The Speaker highlighted the need to intensify the ties between the lawmakers and boost the activity of parliamentary friendship groups.

In his turn the Italian Ambassador thanked for the reception and said Armenia is the last country where he conducts a diplomatic mission.

Talking about the agreement signed with the EU last year, Giovanni Ricciulli attached importance to Armenia’s will and desire to join the European community. He expressed confidence that the next Ambassador will love Armenia as he does and will be able to contribute to further deepening the ties between the two peoples, states and parliaments.

At the end of the meeting Speaker Babloyan wished the Ambassador new achievements.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan