Turkmen gas price not competitive for Armenia: Minister Manukyan on gas import from Turkmenistan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan says the discussions on gas import from Turkmenistan to Armenia have always existed, and today as well they exist. But the minister noted that at the moment there is no progress on this matter, reports Armenpress.

“There is no progress because the prices proposed to us are not competitive with the price of gas we import”, the minister said.

Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said thus it can be stated that the price of gas imported from Russia is more competitive, and Armenia hasn’t received more competitive offer than this one.

“Yes, Mr. Sharmazanov, you understood right”, the minister said in response.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



