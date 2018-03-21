South Korea, US to hold massive air drills in May

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. South Korea and the US will hold the Max Thunder joint military exercises in May, the defense ministry of South Korea said.

The ministry said the exercises will commence on May 11 with the purpose of improving combat skills.

Max Thunder, the codename for massive air drills, is held twice a year since 2009.

Over 100 aircraft, including South Korean F-15K and American F-16 fighter jets will participate in the exercises.

Earlier the Pentagon had said that the US and South Korea will resume the joint drills, which were suspended for the Olympics, on April 1.

The massive Foal Eagle exercises will feature 11500 US troops and up to 290,000 South Korean personnel. The Pentagon said the exercises are aimed at defense, and North Korea shouldn’t view it as a provocation, but Pyongyang has continuously announced that the US-South Korea drills are a provocation.

Photo – Reuters

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan