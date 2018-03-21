Victims of Yerevan-Tver passenger bus crash treated for various degree injuries, 1 in critical condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Victims of the Armenian passenger bus crash which happened March 20 en route from Yerevan to the Russian city of Tver are being treated in the Pavlov regional hospital, Voronezh Oblast.

The bus was carrying 50 people on board when it collided with a cargo truck in Voronezh.

9 passengers are being treated for various degrees of injuries, 1 of whom is in critical condition, the ministry of emergency situations said.

The remaining 42 passengers, who were accommodated in a nearby hotel, have already continued their travel.

The driver of the cargo truck and one passenger of the bus died instantly.

