Armenia to introduce business register: CSJCs to be registered in minutes - Garush Davtyan’s interview

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The State Register Agency of Legal Entities plans to completely shift to the electronic system of registration within the upcoming two years.

Garush Davtyan – head of the State Register Agency of Legal Entities, gave an interview to ARMENPRESS talking about the works conducted in 2017 and the future activities.

-Mr. Davtyan, how can you describe 2017 for your agency? What key achievements will you identify?

-In terms of activity volumes the year of 2017 was unprecedented. Last year was a period of creating grounds for intensive changes. In this sense large-scale works have been carried out at several directions. A package of several draft laws regulating the registration process has been developed and put into circulation. This package prepares grounds to completely shift to the e-registration system in the upcoming two years. This will help citizens not to apply to the state register with documents. We plan to implement this process in stages. By these changes we also form a legal base for the business register that will be created in the future. In addition to other opportunities, the business register will enable the citizens and legal entities to receive information on business from one body, in this case from the state registry and not to apply to different state bodies for getting that information.

We have also put into circulation another package of draft laws which relates to public notifications. It is proposed to create an opportunity to receive the information on notifications in a centralized way. We are trying to concentrate these notifications in one place, but of course without limiting the right to publish them in media.

-You said that in the upcoming two years you will completely shift to an electronic registration system. Can you please mention what services at this stage are online and in which directions this process has been simplified for the citizen?

-First of all I would like to introduce the opportunity to change online the passport data of the head of the executive body of legal entities. Now there is an opportunity that if the person has an electronic signature, these data can change online.

The next step we did relates to presenting possible versions of all documents in connection with the registration of legal entities. A citizen can use these forms and settle his/her works without extra resources.

-What activities are expected for this year? Are there new tools for citizens?

-In 2018, more precisely, before April, we will launch the registration of CJSCs with sample forms which enables to register a closed joint-stock company. A citizen can register CSJC online or by visiting our service center in 15 minutes. These are our activities in a short-term, but as for long-term steps, we have a problem in development of sub-legislative acts deriving from the legislative changes I mentioned, this is quite large-scale work. And we also work on this path.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Full version of the interview is available in Armenian.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan