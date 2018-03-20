Henrikh Mkhitaryan meets with members of U16 and U19 football teams in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan met with the U16 and U19 teams in Yerevan, the Football Federation of Armenia said, Armenpress reports.

The meeting was also attended by head coach of the Armenian national football team Artur Petrosyan.

Armenia-Estonia (March 24, 18:00) and Armenia-Lithuania (March 27, 19:00) friendly matches will be held in the Republican Stadium after V. Sargsyan.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan