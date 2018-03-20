President to be able to terminate international agreements only based on government’s proposal

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament discussed the draft law on making changes in the Law on International Agreements, reports Armenpress.

Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan introduced the draft law to the lawmakers.

“The adoption of the law is linked with the Constitutional changes and has two main directions. The first direction is to make it in accordance with the Constitution, and the second one is to improve signing procedures based on the experience reached at international legal-contractual relations”, the deputy FM said.

He said the ratification, termination and cancellation of an international agreement adopted by the Parliament will be by law, but previously this process was taking place by the Parliament’s decision. “Approval, termination or suspension of an international agreement by the President can only take place based on the government’s proposal”, the deputy minister noted.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan