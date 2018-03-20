Equipment of military posts, increase of security, fight against corruption: Provisions of Armed Forces modernization program

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry will take measures to expand the types of service, fight against corruption and increase public trust in the Armed Forces, according to the Armed Forces 2018-2024 modernization program which has been released by the defense ministry on March 20, reports Armenpress.

According to the program, a targeted policy will be carried out aimed at consistently increasing the combat readiness, forming effective potential of military education and science, skilled use of modern equipment and weapon times.

It is stated in the program that the Armenian Armed Forces must be capable of restraining the threats of resumption of large-scale military operations by set of military-political and military tools and be ready for any development of the situation using their military-political resource, the modernized arsenal and the combat skills to improve troops.

The main pillars of the Nation-Army concept which is based on the modernization are the leadership, progress, innovation, inclusion and etc. The material part of the modernization program is based on the principles of countering future war technologies, advanced weapon times and military tools, expanding the opportunities for their domestic development and production.

According to the program, the restraining system will aim at preventing an armed encroachment against Armenia and the military operations at the earlier stage with beneficial conditions for Armenia. A special importance is attached to guaranteeing the security of the Republic of Artsakh and its people.

The main task of the formation of the restraining system is to reach the combat service to a new qualitatively level aimed at discovering and countering the adversary’s plan or attempt for the attack, sabotage operations and etc.

For this purpose it is planned in the short-term prospect to supplement it with modern surveillance cameras, intelligence and fire-fighting, engineering measures and as a final goal to form a united system. The upgrading of the combat duty system aims at increasing the security level of personnel included in it, which supposes additional engineering equipment of military posts and respective dressing of the staff.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan