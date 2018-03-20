Three people injured in Armenian bus crash in Russia are in serious condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Russia clarifies the details of the people injured in bus crash en route from Yerevan to Moscow, the Embassy told Armenpress.

Two people have been killed in a bus and truck collision. There were 50 people in the bus.

8 people have been hospitalized. Doctors say three of the injured are in serious, and two in moderate condition. One of them has been discharged from the hospital. The remaining two still undergo medical examination. The remaining nearly 40 people have been transported to a nearby hotel.

Earlier Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informed that the final destination of the bus was the Russian city of Tver. The crash took place in Voronezh region.

