Yerevan-Tver passenger bus crash: New details released

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan-Tver passenger bus crashed in the Russian Voronezh region, Anahit Arakelyan – spokesperson of the Armenian minister of transport, communication and IT told Armenpress.

She said the passenger bus belonged to MAN-TOUR. “The company won the tender and was serving the Yerevan-Tver route”, she said.

The information on the victims and injured is still being clarified. Arakelyan stated that the statement released earlier according to which the driver of the bus has died, also must be clarified.

On March 20, at 10:57, it was reported that a road accident occurred on the 673rd kilometer of Don interstate highway connecting Georgia to Russia. Bus en route from Yerevan to the Russian city of Tver collided with truck. According to preliminary information 9 people have been injured, nearly 40 passengers were taken to a nearby hotel.

