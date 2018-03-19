Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-03-18

YEREVAN, 19 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 480.28 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.94 drams to 589.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.33 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 671.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 136.12 drams to 20229.72 drams. Silver price down by 0.72 drams to 254.4 drams. Platinum price down by 140.82 drams to 14669.29 drams.