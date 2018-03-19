EU wants to expand Eastern Partnership initiative

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The EU may expand the Eastern Partnership initiative including it into a larger program. ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Marek Rocki told the reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

“According to my latest information, Brussels wants to expand the Eastern Partnership initiative by including it into a larger program and funding it”, Rocki said.

He did not provide any other details but promised to gather fresh information from relevant bodies and convey it to the Armenian side.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan