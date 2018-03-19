Armament and military equipment purchase being carried out according to state program – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan assures that the purchase of armament and military equipment is being carried out according to the state program, Armenpress reports.

“Our main ally and partner on this matter is the Russian Federation which today is one of the largest arms suppliers of the world, and with which we have concrete agreements. They enable us to acquire modern armament at the most competitive terms. Of course, we will use other opportunities as well taking into account our cooperation prospects with different countries”, the President said at the meeting with the participants of the operative meeting of the leadership of the Armed Forces in the defense ministry.

He said in the arms competition race Armenia runs a policy focusing on the effectiveness of the armament rather than a policy on responding to the quantity by quantity. “We have and will always have the necessary means to restrain the adversary if necessary. When we speak about restraint, of course, this doesn’t mean to prevent the attack, it means more – to make such counter actions at any moment so that they will no longer wish to violate the obligations and duties of the agreement signed in 1994-1995”, the President noted.

The President added that it’s necessary to raise the conscious attitude of each serviceman towards the armament and military equipment. “He should be able to apply his weapon or military equipment not only with skill and maintenance of mandatory rules, but also with care. Each serviceman must understand very well that while fulfilling his combat duty the weapon is the most loyal companion. I don’t say this just for saying, I say this because such phenomena took place and today continue”, Serzh Sargsyan said.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan