Poland will try to ensure free entry of Armenian citizens to EU as soon as possible

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Marek Rocki, chairman of the Foreign and European Union affairs Committee of the Polish Senate (upper house of the parliament) cannot mention exact dates when the political talks on EU visa liberalization for Armenian citizens will launch, but he assures that they will do everything to ensure the free entry of Armenian citizens to the EU as soon as possible, Armenpress reports.

“I cannot say exact dates, but we have obliged to start discussing this issue in our priority agenda. We will try within a short period of time to ensure the free entry of Armenian citizens to the territory of the European Union”, he told reporters in the Armenian Parliament.

The Polish official stated that this issue has been one of the most important issues of the agenda of the joint session with the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs.

Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan said during the session the Polish delegation members stated that Armenia can consider Poland as ambassador of Armenian interests in the EU.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan