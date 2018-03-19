Minsk to host 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest on November 25

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on November 25, Armenpress reports citing the Junior Eurovision website.

It is not the first time that Belarus will host the competition, the 2010 edition of Junior Eurovision was held in Minsk when Vladimir Arzumanyan from Armenia won with the song Mama.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan