Henrikh Mkhitaryan watches Armenia championship in Yerevan stadium

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The 19th round of the Armenian Football Championship kicked off with Yerevan’s Pyunik FC clashing with Alashkert FC – another Yerevan based team.

Pyunik defeated Alashkert 3:1.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal, was watching the game in the Pyunik Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

Photos by Eduard Sepetchyan

The other two matches of round 19 will take place March 18.

Numerous fans were outside the stadium hoping to see the football star, take a selfie and ask for an autograph.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan