US, South Korea agree to keep pressure on North Korea

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Foreign Minister of South Korea Kang Kyung-wha discussed the issue of denuclearization in the Korean Peninsula and agreed to continue exerting pressure on North Korea until it takes concrete steps on this path, US State Department’s Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, RIA Novosti reports.

The officials also agreed that the announcement of a meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is an historic opportunity and evidence that the global maximum pressure campaign is working and must remain in effect.

Deputy Secretary Sullivan and Foreign Minister Kang agreed that international pressure on North Korea must be maintained until the regime takes credible, verifiable, and concrete steps toward denuclearization.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan