Catholicos Garegin II blesses groundbreaking ceremony of new Armenian church in Kiev

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II departed on a two-day visit to Ukraine on March 16 to bless the new Gregory the Illuminator Church of Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipro). The Catholicos was accompanied by the clergy of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin.

Catholicos Garegin II was welcomed at the Kiev airport by Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan, president of the union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan and Diocese Primate Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan, the Mother See said.

The Catholicos visited the site where a new church will be built and blessed a groundbreaking ceremony.

Later in the day Catholicos Garegin II participated in the first annual conference of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine.

The clergy departed to Dnipro in the evening of March 16.

