Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-03-18

YEREVAN, 16 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 480.34 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.92 drams to 591.87 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 8.35 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.10 drams to 670.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 77.10 drams to 20365.84 drams. Silver price down by 1.35 drams to 255.12 drams. Platinum price down by 79.39 drams to 14810.11 drams.