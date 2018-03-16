Turkey learnt nothing: Ankara’s first response on Zurich protocols is again with language of preconditions

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Official Ankara gave first reaction to Armenia’s decision on terminating the ratification procedure of the Armenian-Turkish protocols. This reaction once again proves the simple truth that the Turkish side has always been far from the sincere desire to normalize the relations with Armenia, Armenpress reports citing the Azerbaijani APA news agency.

The Turkish deputy foreign minister Ahmet Yildiz touched upon this topic in Baku, once again linking the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations with the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Commenting on the question in regards to the Zurich protocols, the deputy foreign minister said: “It is their decision. They have demonstrated unwillingness to settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict over these years”.

On March 1, 2018 during the session of the National Security Council President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan announced terminating the process of ratifying the protocols “On Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “On Development of Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey,” which were signed on October 10, 2009. President Serzh Sargsyan tasked the foreign minister to notify the Turkish side of Armenia’s decision.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



