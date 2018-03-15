Levon Aronian - Alexander Grischuk tie in 4-hour long clash

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aronian had another draw at the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin.

The Armenian chess grandmaster was playing against Alexander Grischuk in round 5. The 4 hour long game ended in a draw in the 42nd move.

Caruana vs. Karjakin and Liren vs. Mamedyarov also ended in ties.

The Armenian chess GM earlier defeated Sergey Karjakin in the 4th round, marking his first victory at the World Chess Candidates Tournament 2018.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan