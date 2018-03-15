British expert doesn’t expect change of Azerbaijan's stance over NK conflict issue

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. International Relations Professor Neil MacFarlane from the University of Oxford believes that it is difficult to expect a change of Azerbaijan’s stance in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue in conditions of the current Baku regime.

Speaking at the Prospects of Peace in Nagorno Karabakh: Local and International Perspectives international conference, Neil MacFarlane said that the existence of the Azerbaijani authorities greatly depends on nationalist circles, therefore making concessions in the NK conflict settlement issue can have grave consequences for the regime.

“It is difficult to expect that under the conditions of the current system in the country there will be changes in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue, because it is understandable what consequences it can have for Azerbaijani authorities”, MacFarlane said in response to a question from the audience.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan