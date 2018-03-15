Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 March

Cekuta’s tenure as US Ambassador to Azerbaijan to end by April


YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta’s term in office will end by April of this year, Azerbaijani media said.

“Indeed, I am completing my diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and I will leave this country in the end of March,” Cekuta said.

He also mentioned that he has no information on who his successor will be.

Robert Cekuta was serving as US Ambassador to Azerbaijan since 2014.

