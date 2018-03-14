Russian Red Wings Airlines to operate flights in Armenian market

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian Red Wings Airlines received a permission from Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to operate Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow (Domodedovo Airport) regular flights, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

The flights will launch on March 18 and will operate four times a week until April 2.But starting from April 3 the flights will be carried out seven times a week.

