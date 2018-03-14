Armenian PM vows development and better future in Beirut community meeting

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the official visit to Lebanon, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community on March 13.

The meeting was held in the Embassy of Armenia in Beirut.

In his remarks the Prime Minister presented to the Armenian community representatives the agenda of his visit.

“We’ve expressed our gratitude and we’ve recorded that we have really friendly and very good relations which have long history, that our political contacts of the past 25 years – during the years of independence of Armenia- are on a very high level. At the same time we recorded that the economic component of our relations are extremely far from the existing potential. During all meetings we’ve specially mentioned the great role, the crucial role of our countrymen, our community, our brothers and sisters, which really forms the current Armenian-Lebanese relations,” the PM said.

The PM said they’ve presented the programs which enable to involve the business community in Armenia.

“We’ve talked about the programs which are currently underway. We have launched reforms in literally all sectors,” he said, mentioning the ongoing reforms in Armenia in the tax, customs, anti corruption, educational, healthcare, IT and other sectors. Karapetyan also mentioned Armenia’s membership to the EEU and the recently signed CEPA with the European Union. “With our foreign policy we have provided a very interesting platform in Armenia, where we were able to combine perhaps the incompatible”.

In terms of Armenia’s business appeal, Karapetyan also noted the country’s privileged trade regimes with the US, Canada, Japan, Norway, Switzerland and the good relations with Iran.

The Armenian PM also noted the 7,5% economic growth of Armenia in 2017 – the highest growth in the region, as well as other economic indicators, including exports and imports growth and macroeconomic results.

“I am more than convinced that we have great potential in the person of you, our countrymen,” he said. “But for the record we have to say that we are using this potential not as much as we can”.

“I would like to address you with the following offer – Be sure that we are going to have a reasonable, developing and just country. Each of you can have his share in building of this country. Pay attention towards Armenia, create a corner for yourself, a harbor, something which will give trust to you. We will be very happy to see all of you in Armenia and I also want to convey our inner assurance and decisiveness, that step by step we will move towards a truly best country for Armenians”, he said.

The transcript of the PM's speech is available in Armenian.

