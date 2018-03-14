Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Shkodran Mustafi, the German centre-back playing for London’s Arsenal, commented on the Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo’s performance in the Gunners’ squad.

“Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang know each other a long time, but that’s not what’s important in football. We must all give our best and find new opportunities. Only that’s when we will be able to achieve good result,” he said.

Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan has 9 goal assists and two goals as part of the Gunners.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan