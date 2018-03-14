Konstantin Kosachev sees consensus among Russian society on perceiving Armenia as strategic ally

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Konstantin Kosachev – Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, assures that Russia perceives Armenia as its strategic ally, reports Armenpress.

In a meeting with reporters in the Armenian Parliament, Konstantin Kosachev said there is a consensus among the Russian society on this matter.

“This is the position of our country’s top leadership, parliament and government”, the Russian official said in response to the question according to which Russia constantly announces that it considers Armenia its strategic partner, but Armenians working in Russia often face different problems.

Kosachev assured that the separate unresolved issues are not a result of discriminatory attitude. He added that these issues are solved by respective means.

