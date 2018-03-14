Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Armenian defense ministry representatives depart for China


YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian defense ministry departed for the UN Peacekeeping Mission’s Center of China on a cognitive visit on March 13, the ministry told Armenpress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




