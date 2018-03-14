Armenian defense ministry representatives depart for China
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian defense ministry departed for the UN Peacekeeping Mission’s Center of China on a cognitive visit on March 13, the ministry told Armenpress.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:24 Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
- 13:05 Konstantin Kosachev sees consensus among Russian society on perceiving Armenia as strategic ally
- 12:57 PM Karapetyan visits Armenian Haigazian University, Zmmar monastery in Lebanon
- 12:38 Armenian defense ministry representatives depart for China
- 12:37 Russia will not continue supplying weapons to Azerbaijan with the same scale it did before April 2016 - Konstantin Kosachev
- 12:04 Armenian shoes displayed at Moscow international exhibition
- 11:53 Maryland avenue in US city of Glendale to be renamed to Artsakh Street
- 11:38 Armenia has fantastic cooperation opportunity with EAEU and EU: President-elect meets young professionals in US
- 11:17 Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies
- 11:07 Armenian FM to visit Denmark
- 10:52 Seoul, Pyongyang prepare for inter-Korean summit
- 10:50 Los Angeles Library to host exhibitions on inherited trauma related to Armenian Genocide
- 10:45 E-cigarettes pose serious health hazards – scientists say
- 10:35 Millennium history, East mysteries: Armenian journalists’ adventures in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt
- 10:28 FM Nalbandian, Swedish Speaker of Parliament discuss Armenia-EU relations in Stockholm
- 10:20 New Silk Road to become highly important global infrastructure project, says Mogherini
- 10:08 Trump, May discuss Skripal poisoning
- 09:56 Armenia gives preference to defensive and punitive, whereas Azerbaijan to offensive weapons, says expert
- 09:52 US State Dep. spokesperson Heather Nauert promoted to Under Secretary
- 09:48 Road condition update: Dense fog on highways of Spitak and Sevan
- 09:46 Renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76
- 09:33 OSCE to conduct monitoring to south-east from Kuropatkino settlement of Martuni region
- 09:30 President of Artsakh meets Ambassador of Armenia in Washington D.C.
- 09:29 President Bako Sahakyan visits Artsakh Permanent Representation in US
- 08:57 European Stocks - 13-03-18
- 08:51 Newly signed Argentine forward Norberto Briasco to arrive in Armenia during weekend
- 08:47 US stocks down - 13-03-18
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-03-18
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 13-03-18
- 08:43 Oil Prices down - 13-03-18
- 08:36 Yerevan’s Urartu marks first victory at int’l tournament
- 08:29 Aronian to face Karjakin in 4th round of World Chess Candidates Tournament
- 03.13-21:11 Armenian, Swedish FMs discuss steps to prevent genocides
- 03.13-19:55 President Sargsyan convenes consultation on activities of Military Insurance Fund
- 03.13-19:34 Presidents of Czech Republic and Georgia congratulate Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 2684 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
21:02, 03.07.2018
Viewed 1906 times 30th anniversary of tragic events of Sumgayit commemorated at parliament of Australia’s New South Wales state
14:51, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1454 times 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia
14:40, 03.07.2018
Viewed 1280 times Church entitled with rights to its property in Israel – Armenian Patriarchate weighs in on Jerusalem tax motion
16:28, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1276 times Artsakh slams Azeri propaganda on torturing jailed spies as absurdity, information terror