E-cigarettes pose serious health hazards – scientists say

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Electronic cigarettes, which many smokers consider an alternative or a quitting method, is also hazardous and carries significant health risks, including risks of causing cancer and other diseases.

Alexander Bazarchyan, director of the Avdalbekyan National Healthcare Institute, told ARMENPRESS that international research has proven the dangers of smoking electronic cigarettes.

“Sales of e-cigarettes are banned in Denmark, Israel and several other countries,” he said.

Back in 2010 the US food and medicine safety department issued a report saying that e-cigarettes are as harmful as ordinary cigarettes, although e-cigarette manufacturers continue to claim that their production is safe.

Tests of 19 types of e-cigarettes showed that they contain toxic elements, namely nitrosamine, which causes cancer.

“Experience shows that many smokers who have given up tobacco and began using e-cigarettes, quickly begin smoking [tobacco] again,” Bazarchyan said.

E-cigarettes are available in various stores and are sold freely.

Scientists from Netherlands also express concern, mentioning that young people are easily attracted to e-cigarettes because of their design.

