US State Dep. spokesperson Heather Nauert promoted to Under Secretary

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has appointed State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert as Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, the White House said.

Steve Goldstein, the former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, was fired shortly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was dismissed.

Goldstein had made statements contradicting the official stance of the White House.

Heather Nauert serves as State Department spokesperson since April 24, 2017.

She is a former co-host of Fox & Friends and Fox & Friends First, and was previously a correspondent for ABC News.

