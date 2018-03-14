Newly signed Argentine forward Norberto Briasco to arrive in Armenia during weekend

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Argentine footballer Norberto Briasco, the newly signed forward of Armenia’s national football team, will arrive to the country during the weekend.

Briasco, 22, has made 23 appearances for Argentina’s Club Atlético Huracán, scoring 4 goals.

Armenia head coach Arthur Petrosyan has invited 13 foreign players for upcoming friendly matches.

The Armenian team will have a friendly match with Estornia March 24 in Yerevan.

On March 27 Armenia will face Lithuania in another friendly match, again in Yerevan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan