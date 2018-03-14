Yerevan’s Urartu marks first victory at int’l tournament
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Urartu, a Yerevan-based basketball club, had its first victory at the Yerevan 2800 international tournament.
Urartu defeated Tehran’s Ararat 79:67.
Moscow’s Gazprom Moskovsky won the match against Tbilisi’s Hyundai 79:71.
On March 14 the Moscow-based club will play against Tehran’s Ararat, while Urartu will face Hyundai.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
