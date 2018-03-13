Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-03-18

YEREVAN, 13 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 480.51 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.41 drams to 592.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.82 drams to 667.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 31.32 drams to 20379.22 drams. Silver price down by 0.57 drams to 254.21 drams. Platinum price up by 132.64 drams to 14799.91 drams.