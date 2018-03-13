Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-03-18
YEREVAN, 13 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 480.51 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.41 drams to 592.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.82 drams to 667.00 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 31.32 drams to 20379.22 drams. Silver price down by 0.57 drams to 254.21 drams. Platinum price up by 132.64 drams to 14799.91 drams.
- 18:15 Armenian Premier has working lunch with Lebanon’s CB Chairman
- 17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-03-18
- 17:26 Asian Stocks - 13-03-18
- 16:59 Trump fires Tillerson, names CIA boss Pompeo next Secretary of State
- 16:45 Finance minister receives IMF delegation
- 16:39 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives delegation of Russian Federation Council
- 16:21 CIS delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 16:05 EU marks spinner toys as hazardous
- 16:02 Konstantin Kosachev sees need to deepen Armenian-Russian mutual partnership in integration processes
- 15:59 Construction crew stumbles upon medieval amphora in Artsakh village
- 15:50 Turkish PM Binali Yildirimn to visit Azerbaijan
- 15:25 Armenian President sends congratulatory letter to Pope Francis
- 15:00 FM Nalbandian presents Armenia’s foreign policy priorities to Swedish leading analytical centers
- 14:59 MP Garo Paylan issues inquiry to interior minister on Catholic church attack in Trabzon, Turkey
- 14:47 Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss possible easing of visa regime in Moscow
- 14:36 Azerbaijani military exercises violate OSCE 2011 Vienna document, Armenian MFA says
- 14:24 In case of investing in Armenia you will have a partner in face of government - PM to Lebanese businessmen
- 14:08 Palestine PM survives assassination attempt in Gaza
- 14:00 9-year-old Daniel Dallakyan among top five at Spanish Karting Championship
- 13:48 Russian Federation Council officials pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial
- 13:22 Adult film star Stormy Daniels offers to return $130,000 nondisclosure payment to speak about Trump
- 13:19 Russia ready to respond to possible US airstrikes in Damascus
- 12:53 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov is confident sooner or later Artsakh will become CIS IPA’s full member
- 12:42 Nepal plane crash flight recorder retrieved, probe underway
- 12:34 China establishes new media control department
- 12:05 Energy saving projects prove 30-40% efficiency in Armenia’s provinces
- 11:55 Turkey issues formal complaint to Germany
- 11:51 UN Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad calls on Turkey to stop attacks in Syria’s Afrin
- 11:46 Ambassador Kirakosyan meets with head of Austria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group
- 11:31 US considers permanent cutbacks at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey
- 11:21 Armenian PM, Lebanese businessmen discuss investment programs prospects in Beirut
- 10:55 Trump blocks Broadcom's $117 billion Qualcomm bid citing national security concerns
- 10:53 Democrats urge Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia
- 10:45 Businesses in wheat, flour market increase, centralization reduced
- 10:23 Georgian, Azerbaijani PMs discuss strategic partnership of two countries
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 2592 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
21:02, 03.07.2018
Viewed 1863 times 30th anniversary of tragic events of Sumgayit commemorated at parliament of Australia’s New South Wales state
17:20, 03.06.2018
Viewed 1746 times "Japan understands Armenia’s multi-vector policy towards the EU, EEU and Iran", interview with Special Advisor to PM Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet
09:31, 03.06.2018
Viewed 1588 times Armenia negotiates with four countries over creation of Persian Gulf – Black Sea transit corridor
14:51, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1396 times 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia