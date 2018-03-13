Konstantin Kosachev sees need to deepen Armenian-Russian mutual partnership in integration processes

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Konstantin Kosachev, Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, sees a necessity to exchange views on deepening the Armenian-Russian mutual partnership in general integration processes, reports Armenpress.

During the joint session with the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs in Yerevan, Konstantin Kosachev said the Eurasian Economic Union is one of the most interesting and dynamically developing structures that requires the daily attention and creative energy of the parliamentarians.

“Although now the Eurasian Economic Union doesn’t have a parliamentary structure, I think this is also a topic on exchanging views”, he said.

Konstantin Kosachev expressed confidence that Armenia and Russia have many common topics on the activities at different international parliamentary structures they are involved in. “If I’m not mistaken, at the moment there are seven such structures – the Interparliamentary Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, PACE, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, the CIS and CSTO Interparliamentary Assemblies. I am confident there are topics to be discussed at each of these structures. If we are able to somehow make our stances closer, that will be not only for the benefit of our delegations, parliaments and peoples, but also for other international structures that need to move forward”, the Russian official said.

The joint session of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly has kicked off in the Armenian parliament. The session will continue until March 14.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan







