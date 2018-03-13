Adult film star Stormy Daniels offers to return $130,000 nondisclosure payment to speak about Trump

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. American adult film star Stormy Daniels is offering to give back the $130,000 she was paid for her silence so she can speak freely about US President Donald Trump and release any text messages, photos and videos she might have, NBC News reported.

The actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, made the offer Monday in a letter to Trump's private attorney Michael Cohen, who brokered a nondisclosure agreement with her shortly before the 2016 presidential election of the United States.

The letter says the money would be wired to an account designated by Trump by Friday. In return, Clifford would be allowed to "speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the president and the attempts to silence her and use and publish and text messages, photos and videos relating to the president that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution or legal liability," the letter says.

In a lawsuit filed last week, Clifford said she had an "intimate" relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007 and struck a deal a decade later to keep quiet about it. However, she contends, the pact is void because Trump never signed the agreement.

The White House denies Trump had an affair with Clifford.

