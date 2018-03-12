Unprecedented GDP growth registered in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised nearly 272 billion 100 million drams in 2017 compared to 229 billion 700 million drams of 2016, according to the data of the Artsakh National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

The GDP growth rate comprised 15.6%, the index-deflator – 2.5%, whereas in 2016 these numbers were 9.2% and 0.5% respectively.

According to the current prices the GDP per capita in 2017 comprised 1 million 855 thousand 900 drams or 3 thousand 844.7 USD.

11.7% out of the 15.6% of the GDP growth has been ensured by industry, including the energy, 3.7% by trade and services, 0.9% by agriculture, forest economy and fishing and 0.1% by construction.

