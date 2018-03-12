Armenia participates in ITB Berlin-2018 international tourism fair

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The ITB Berlin-2018 annual international tourism trade fair was held in Berlin from March 7 to 11.

This year the exhibition was attended by nearly 30 Armenian tourism companies, organizations representing hotel business and individual tour-operators, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The companies presented Armenia’s tourism attractiveness and a number of packages relating the opportunities of the field.

On March 9 by the initiative of the Tourism Development Foundation of Armenia and the assistance of the Armenian Embassy in Germany, Armenia’s ministry of economic development and investments, the State Tourism Committee a presentation titled ‘Discover Armenia!’ was held for the business representatives.

During the presentation Armenian Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan delivered remarks highlighting Armenia’s tourism attractiveness, as well as the significant achievements recorded in this field in 2017. During the event Astghik Chaplin, head of Marketing at the Tourism Development Foundation, also delivered remarks.

The event was attended by numerous representatives of tourism field, politicians, businessmen, bloggers and etc. They got acquainted with Armenia’s tourism opportunities, rich cultural heritage. At the end of the event the Armenian wine and national dishes were tasted.

ITB Berlin is being held since 1966. Every year the world's largest tourism trade fair is attended by nearly 190 countries and thousands of tourism companies.

