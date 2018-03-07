Minister Karayan, Indian Ambassador discuss economic cooperation issues

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on March 7 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Karayan said there is a great potential to deepen the Armenian-Indian economic cooperation.

The officials discussed the opportunities of mutual partnership between the two countries, in particular, in the spheres of pharmaceutics and information technologies.

The Indian Ambassador presented in which concrete programs the Indian businessmen can be engaged.

The sides also discussed the prospects of establishing joint industrial productions.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan