City Hall to open info centers for tourists in downtown Yerevan


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Information centers for tourists will be opened in downtown Yerevan, City Hall Tourism Department director Gevorg Orbelyan told a press conference.

The centers will assist tourists in getting around the city and provide information on leisure and entertainment options. “The information centers will operate in Northern Avenue and near Vernissage,” he said.

