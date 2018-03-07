Armenian Parliament adopts bill clarifying structure of next government at first reading

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on making changes and amendments in the law on Structure and Activity of the Government and the package of the related bills at the first reading which clarifies the activity and structure of Armenia’s next government, Armenpress reports.

Before the voting Yelk faction MP Artak Zeynalyan delivered remarks stating that nearly 50 bills are included in the legislative package and added that adopting so many bills by one package is unacceptable, so they are going to vote against the bill.

63 MPs voted in favor of the bill, while 32 voted against.

According to the bill, the Armenian Government will consist of the prime minister, first deputy prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and 17 ministers.

The Police, the National Security Service, the State Protection Service and the State Control Service will operate under the direct supervision of the prime minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





