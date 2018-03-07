OSCE monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border passed without incidents

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. On March 7, in accordance with the agreement reached with the leadership of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the south direction of the Hadrut region, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of ministries of foreign affairs and defense.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan